In their signature red hats, Guardian Angels set out, taping flyers up and down Ditmars Boulevard.

There are posters on light poles all around Astoria, Queens. All in an effort to spread the word – residents say someone is purposely and viciously killing cats.

”There is something happening and we need to get down to the bottom of this. Seriously. Something’s wrong here,” resident Deborah McGarry said.

The Guardian Angels, known for keeping subways safe in the 70s and 80s, have now taken up fighting for animal causes, too.

“You are not supposed to do this,” Guardian Angel Nancy Sliwa said. “Four were found poisoned and there are 8-10 in local groups that are missing so there are question marks about what’s going on with them.”

For now, authorities are not confirming anything. The police told News 4 there are no active poisoned cat cases under investigation in this area.

However, a bake shop worker says she found a sick cat a couple of weeks ago.

“I gave it water and she tried to move but she couldn’t,” Charlene Reed said, adding that the cat was laying down and by the time it got to the veterinarian, it had died.

“It’s sad. I don’t know if someone is being malicious or not,” Reed said.

This isn’t the first time there have been complaints about poisoned cats in Queens. Five years ago, colonies of cats died. That is why these new reports have infuriated animal lovers.

“Everyone should be aware of what’s going on in our neighborhood and get to the bottom of it,” McGarry said.