Two reputed gang members have been sentenced to more than 70 years in prison for their role in the murder of a New Jersey man, while a third alleged member awaits sentencing, according to prosecutors.

Rashan Jackson, 31, of Irvington, was sentenced to life in a state prison where he must serve a minimum of 63 years and nine months before he is eligible for parole for murdering 23-year-old William Porter, IV, of Newark, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, announced Monday.

On Nov. 5, 2018 Jackson was convicted of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, weapons charges, and charges related to hindering prosecution.

An Essex County jury found Jackson guilty of actually carrying out the April 21, 2017 murder that was planned along with Naim “Stackz-Strafford” Jones, 42, of Newark and Hakeem “Hakaveli-The Don” Maloney, 38, of Irvington, prosecutors say.

Jones and Maloney were also convicted of conspiracy to commit murder, illegally possessing a handgun and possessing a handgun for an unlawful purpose, prosecutors say.

According to court documents, Porter was fatally shot around 2:30 a.m. as he exited a Newark nightclub on Mulberry Street near the intersection of Oliver Street. The three men allegedly staged a carefully planned ambush-style execution of Porter.

Porter was shot eight times, including six times to the face and neck.

“These sentences do nothing to heal the damage to Mr. Porter’s family but hopefully they will provide some measure of justice and protect the community,’’ said Assistant Prosecutor Adam Wells.

Maloney was sentenced to 70 years in state prison where he must serve 52 years and six months before he is eligible for parole.

Jones is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 8.

Allegedly, Jones is the reputed Godfather of the Red Breed Guerillas set of the Bloods, and Maloney is reputedly a very high-ranking member of the Bloods, prosecutors say, adding that Jackson is an admitted “soldier” with the bloods for the past 17 years.

At the time of the murder both Jones and Maloney were on parole — Jones for aggravated manslaughter and conspiracy convictions in a 2004 double homicide, and Maloney for a 2014 conviction for conspiring to commit robbery.

During trial Wells argued for a life sentence for both men, noting their lengthy criminal records, given that Jackson, the shooter, had four prior felony convictions, six juvenile arrests and numerous arrests as an adult.

Prosecutors also noted that prior to this case, Maloney had six adult felony convictions and was arrested 73 times – 41 as a juvenile and 32 as an adult.