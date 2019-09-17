A special honor for the late 9/11 first responder Det. Luis Alvarez as Mayor Bill de Blasio will present the keys to the city to the Alvarez family Tuesday.

The late New York City police detective who spent his dying days pleading with Congress to extend benefits for his fellow 9/11 first responders will be honored Tuesday – as retired Det. Luis Alvarez’s family is scheduled to receive the keys to the city in his name.

Mayor Bill de Blasio will present the keys to the Alvarez family in City Hall Tuesday afternoon.

Ealier this summer, Alvarez passed away at the age of 53 in a hospice center in Rockville Centre after a three-year battle with cancer. He attributed his illness to the three months he spent at ground zero in the aftermath of the terror attacks.

Alvarez is best known for spending years lobbying for federal aid for fellow first responders who became ill after working at Ground Zero.

Final Salute to NYPD Hero Who Fought for 9/11 Victims

The funeral for former NYPD Detective Luis Alvarez honored a man who rushed into the rubble on 9/11, and then spent the later years of his life fighting to get the Victims Compensation Fund passed and permanently funded after getting sick himself. NBC 4 New York's John Chandler reports. (Published Wednesday, July 3, 2019)

He received a standing ovation after his haunting testimony alongside comedian Jon Stewart before a House subcommittee on June 11 in which they pleaded for Congress to replenish the 9/11 Victim's Compensation Fund to ensure continued health benefits for first responders.

Alvarez revealed in his testimony that he was scheduled to undergo his 69th round of chemotherapy since being diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2016 that spread to his liver. He believes his illness stems from his work at ground zero for three months after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

"You made me come here the day before my 69th round of chemo, and I'm going to make sure that you never forget to take care of the 9/11 responders,'' he said before the committee.

9/11 First Responder Offers His Final Wish

Less than two weeks after he riveted Capitol Hill and the nation with heartbreaking testimony about sickness as a result of 9/11, a retired NYPD Detective is in hospice care, but still fighting to get health care for first responders. NBC 4 New York's David Ushery reports. (Published Friday, June 21, 2019)

He then announced the tragic news on his Facebook page days later that "there is nothing else doctors can do to fight the cancer" so he has stopped treatment and entered hospice care.

Alvarez's illness is one of thousands of cancer cases linked to the aftermath of 9/11, as first responders breathed in pulverized dust that contained cement, asbestos, lead, glass fibers, dioxins and other chemicals after the World Trade Center collapsed.

Alvarez’s death came mere days before the 9/11 Victims’ Compensation Act was signed.

Luis Alvarez Honored at 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony