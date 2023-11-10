73-year-old woman struck and killed by school bus in Queens: Police

A 73-year-old woman was struck and killed by a school bus in a Queens neighborhood, according to police.

Details surrounding the Friday morning incident were not immediately clear, but police received a call about the woman struck at the corner of 107th Street and 86th Street in Ozone Park just before 7:30 a.m. The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, a 47-year-old woman, stayed at the scene afterward. No charges had yet been filed.

An investigation is ongoing.