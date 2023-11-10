Ozone Park

73-year-old woman struck and killed by school bus in Queens: Police

By Tom Shea

NBC New York | Chopper 4

A 73-year-old woman was struck and killed by a school bus in a Queens neighborhood, according to police.

Details surrounding the Friday morning incident were not immediately clear, but police received a call about the woman struck at the corner of 107th Street and 86th Street in Ozone Park just before 7:30 a.m. The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, a 47-year-old woman, stayed at the scene afterward. No charges had yet been filed.

An investigation is ongoing.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Ozone ParkQueens
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us