School crossing guard struck and killed by dump truck in Queens: Police

A school crossing guard was struck and killed by a dump truck in Queens on Friday, police said.

The 63-year-old crossing guard was on duty in near the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Woodhaven Boulevard in the Woodhaven neighborhood when she was hit by the truck making a right turn just after 8 a.m., police said. She was found unconscious and unresponsive in the crosswalk before pronounced dead at the scene. Her name was not immediately released.

The dump truck driver remained at the scene and was not arrested. The crash is under investigation.

Visibility was poor across New York City Friday morning because of rainy, cloudy conditions, though it was not clear if weather played any sort of role.

An investigation is ongoing.