62-Year-Old Man Shot and Killed While Sitting on Bench in Bronx Park: Police

Police are searching for two suspects after a 62-year-old man was shot and killed on the bench in a Bronx park on Sunday.

Officers who responded to the 911 call found Robert Brown inside the Aqueduct Walk around 3 p.m. on Sunday. Law enforcement sources say the victim was possibly robbed by two men before the shooting but it's unclear what, if anything, was taken from the victim.

The suspects fled towards 183rd Street, according to police.

The investigation is still in its preliminary stage and no other information was immediately available.