6 Firefighters Hurt in Early Morning Brooklyn Blaze: FDNY

Six firefighters were hospitalized following an early morning multi-alarm fire in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, according to the FDNY.

The Tuesday morning fire broke out at around 3:39 a.m. at a three-story mixed-use building that houses a restaurant and apartments on Union Avenue and quickly extended to all the floors.

The fire was elevated to a three alarm fire by 4:37 a.m. with 33 FDNY units and 138 firefighters responding to the scene to assist in extinguishing the flames.

Although the fire was placed under control at 5:39 a.m., the process culminated with six firefighters hurt and taken to area hospitals, the FDNY said. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.