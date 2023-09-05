5 people struck, 1 killed in afternoon Queens car crash: Officials

A deadly car crash is under investigation in a suburban Queens neighborhood after one person died and four other people were struck Tuesday afternoon.

The FDNY confirmed the fatal collision in Glen Oaks near the intersection of 73rd Avenue and 260th Street around 4 p.m. One of the injured pedestrians was declared dead at the scene.

Four additional patients were transported to a nearby hospital to be treated, but the extent of their injuries was not clear.

Officials did not have details about the nature of the crash or if anyone was facing criminal charges.