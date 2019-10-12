FORT LAUDERDALE, FL - MAY 12: General view of the Loud Stage during Rolling Loud at Hard Rock Stadium on May 12, 2019 in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

Five rappers scheduled to perform at this weekend’s Rolling Loud festival in Queens have reportedly been removed from the lineup at the request of the NYPD.

The festival removed 22Gz, Casanova, Pop Smoke, Sheff G and Don Q, the New York Times reported Saturday. The five rappers were scheduled to perform at the festival with dozens of other artists, including Travis Scott, Meek Mill, Wu-Tang Clan and Fetty Wap.

NYPD Assistant Chief Martin Morales penned a letter on Oct. 9, detailed in the Times and trending across Twitter Saturday afternoon, asking the festival to remove the five artists due to “public safety concerns.”

"The above listed performers have been affiliated with recent acts of violence citywide. The New York City Police Department believes if these individuals are allowed to perform, there will be a higher risk of violence,” Morales wrote.

Festival co-founder Tariq Cherif referenced the last-minute change on Twitter.

“I can’t speak on this much but I want everyone to know that we are still paying all of those artists full booking fees AND sending them offers for future Rolling Loud’s in other cities,” the post read.

In a second tweet, Cherif implied the festival had to comply with the NYPD’s request if Rolling Loud was to return to New York City.

Casanova confirmed the removal on Instagram while promising to “fight against biases and advocate for those facing this same issue.”

“It’s unfair and unfortunate that my past, which I’ve dealt with legally and personally, continues to stigmatize me and my career as a recording artist,” the post said.

Don Q blamed the decision on misinformation, also speaking about the removal on Instagram.

"I hope the city will wake up and see that cancelling me and my fellow NY artists isn't the solution, we just love what we do and want to perform for our fans," the post says.

This is the first year Rolling Loud Festival has been held in New York City, the festival’s website confirmed.