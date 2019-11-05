What to Know Five people were injured, one seriously, after a chain-reaction crash on the Long Island Expressway Tuesday morning, police say

Five people were injured, one seriously, after a chain-reaction crash on the Long Island Expressway Tuesday morning, police say.

Suffolk County Police detectives say the five-vehicle crash took place around 7 a.m. on the westbound side of the expressway in Commack.

According to police, Lonnie Garrett was driving a 2012 Toyota Highlander westbound on the Long Island Expressway, west of exit 53, and his vehicle rear-ended a 2004 Honda CRV, driven by Eduardo Turcios. The incident, police say, caused a chain-reaction crash involving three other vehicles: a 2008 Chrysler Pacifica, a 2016 Mercedes 350 and a 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Turcios, 67, of Westbury, was airlifted via Suffolk County Police Helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries, according to police.

Garrett, 63, of Coram, and the three other drivers were taken to area hospitals for treatment of minor injuries, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Suffolk County POlice Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.