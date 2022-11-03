4 Powerball Tickets Worth $1M (or More) Sold in NY, NJ; No $1.5B Jackpot Winner

It was another Powerball drawing that saw nobody win the top jackpot, although there are a few people in New York and New Jersey who now have a million (or even two million) reasons to celebrate.

Despite there being no top winner Wednesday night, there were four tickets sold between the two states with prizes of $1 million or $2 million, according to the Powerball website. A ticket sold in New Jersey matched all five white balls and included the Power Play option, which ups the winnings to $2 million overall for that ticketholder.

There were also two $1 million tickets sold in New Jersey that matched all five white balls. It was not immediately clear where the winning tickets were sold. In New York, there was a $1 million winning ticket sold at the Smokes 4 Less store on North Plank Road in Newburgh.

Nationwide, there were 16 million-dollar tickets that matched all five white ball numbers, and three that did the same with the Power Play. There were also 189 tickets sold across the country that won a $50,000 prize in Monday night's drawing, and another 49 tickets that won a $100,000 prize.

Certainly not bad consolation prizes. Meanwhile, the Powerball Jackpot will grow to $1.5 billion for Saturday's drawing after there were no winners yet again.

The odds of hitting the $1 million prize are 1 in 11,688,054, while the odds of hitting the jackpot, matching all five white balls plus the Powerball, are 1 in 292,201,338. Here are a few numbers strategies for those vying again on Saturday.

The winning numbers for Wednesday's $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot were 22, 11, 60, 2 and 35 with a red Powerball of 23. The jackpot was the fourth-largest in U.S. history behind another Powerball prize and two Mega Millions lottery game jackpots. The biggest prize was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticket holders in 2016.

And because there were no grand prize winners, the drawing for Saturday, Nov. 5, will climb to $1.5 billion, according to Powerball, the second-largest prize in its history. It is just the second time the jackpot has topped $1.5 billion (or even $1 billion) in the game's history -- and even though the lump sum cash option would be less than half of that, thanks to taxes, we're pretty sure there's no one in the United States who wouldn't be thrilled to take that win.

Hey, we'd take a double-up.

Saturday night's Powerball drawing will be the 40th in this run. In each of the past couple of drawings, there have been multiple winners in New York and New Jersey. Odds rise the higher the jackpot, so good luck on Saturday night!