NY Lotto Warns Two Tickets Worth $8 Million Will Expire Soon. Check Your Numbers Again

Hey, you never know -- especially if you never look.

Two unclaimed winning New York Lottery tickets, one with a top Cash4Life prize and another with a $1 million Mega Millions win, will expire next month unless those holding them come forward.

The Cash4Life winner, worth $1,000 a day for life or $7 million total, was sold at Mega Dream Corp, 75-03 37th Avenue in Queens' Jackson Heights. The numbers for the draw were 03-23-30-55-58 and Cash Ball 01. The ticket expires on Sept. 9.

As for the Mega ticket, the $1 million second-prize winner was sold at Broadway Newsstand at 4765 in Manhattan. That lottery was drawn way back on Sept. 28, 2021. The numbers were 18-30-43-68-69 and Mega Ball 22. Whoever still has that ticket, if anyone can find it, needs to turn it in by Sept. 28, 2022, or miss out on the million bucks.

New York lotto rules allow winning tickets to be claimed for up to one year after the draw. If you've got one of these two, lotto officials suggest you sign the back of the ticket, put it in a safe place and check here for how to claim your prize.