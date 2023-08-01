10 people hurt after driver fleeing police stop rams pedestrians in Manhattan

Up to 10 people were injured during the Tuesday evening rush hour when a driver struck a group of pedestrians walking near a Manhattan intersection, sources say.

None of the victims involved in the car strike suffered life-threatening injuries, according to the sources. Some of the victims were as young as five and seven years old.

The shocking incident appeared to start as a traffic stop of a possibly stolen vehicle, the sources say. The driver of that car reportedly sped off, fleeing the stop and slamming into the people at Lexington Avenue and East 42nd Street near the Hyatt Hotel.

Police officials say one person is in custody and a second was still being wanted by authorities; it wasn't clear if the arrested individual was the driver or passenger.

The midtown intersection has been closed off as first responders attend to the injured victims and police investigate the hit-and-run.