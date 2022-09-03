4 Hurt in Brooklyn Drive-By Shooting Outside Motorcycle Club: Cops

At least four men were hurt in a drive-by shooting in Brooklyn late Friday -- and the search is still on for the gunman responsible.

Police said the gunfire erupted in the borough's Greenpoint neighborhood around 8:30 p.m. along Russell Street. The bullets flew outside a motorcycle club, but it wasn't clear if any of the victims were bikers.

Four men wounded in the shooting were rushed to nearby hospitals. At least one of the men was shot in the head, another was hit in the back, officials said.

The ages of the victims range from 24 to 41.

Investigators were said to be looking for a white sedan. There's no word yet on any possible motive.