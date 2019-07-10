What to Know Four children were hurt in a hit-and-run after a vehicle jumped the curb and plowed into the young group, authorities say.

According to the NYPD, police received a call regarding the incident that happened on East 156 Street and Concourse Avenue in the Bronx

Two 13-year-olds, an 8-year-old and a 10-year-old suffered minor injuries, police say; the search for the driver is underway

Four children were hurt in a hit-and-run after a vehicle jumped a curb and plowed into the young group, authorities say.

According to the NYPD, police received a call regarding the incident that happened on East 156 Street and Concourse Avenue in the Bronx around 12:45 p.m.

Police say a 2008 Mitsubishi Lancer vehicle jumped the curb and plowed into two 13-year-olds, an 8-year old and a 10-year-old before taking off.

The children suffered minor injuries, including cuts, and were transported to Lincoln Hospital, police say.

Authorities are currently seeking the driver of the vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.