4 Children Hurt After Car Plows Into Them in NYC Hit-And-Run, Police Say - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

4 Children Hurt After Car Plows Into Them in NYC Hit-And-Run, Police Say

Published 12 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    4 Children Hurt After Car Plows Into Them in NYC Hit-And-Run, Police Say
    Valeria Gonzalez

    What to Know

    • Four children were hurt in a hit-and-run after a vehicle jumped the curb and plowed into the young group, authorities say.

    • According to the NYPD, police received a call regarding the incident that happened on East 156 Street and Concourse Avenue in the Bronx

    • Two 13-year-olds, an 8-year-old and a 10-year-old suffered minor injuries, police say; the search for the driver is underway

    Four children were hurt in a hit-and-run after a vehicle jumped a curb and plowed into the young group, authorities say.

    According to the NYPD, police received a call regarding the incident that happened on East 156 Street and Concourse Avenue in the Bronx around 12:45 p.m.

    Police say a 2008 Mitsubishi Lancer vehicle jumped the curb and plowed into two 13-year-olds, an 8-year old and a 10-year-old before taking off. 

    The children suffered minor injuries, including cuts, and were transported to Lincoln Hospital, police say.

    Top News Photos: Trump Meets with Qatar’s Leader

    [NATL] Top News Photos: President Donald Trump Meets the Emir of Qatar about Persian Gulf Disputes , and More
    Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

    Authorities are currently seeking the driver of the vehicle. 

    The investigation is ongoing. 

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us