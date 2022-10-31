3 Men Slashed, 2 in the Face, Outside Brooklyn Halloween Party

Another party over Halloween weekend in the Big Apple soured when three men were slashed outside the venue's entrance.

The violence unfolded around midnight Monday in Brooklyn where witnesses say 20 to 30 people were trying to get into the Market Hotel. Tensions escalated outside the Bushwick venue people began pushing and shoving.

Police say that's when two men were slashed in the face and a third was suffered a cut to one of his legs. All three men were taken to Kings County Hospital are were expected to survive.

There were no arrests immediately following the late-night altercation.

One day earlier on the other side of the borough, a Halloween party came to a deadly end in Crown Heights after police said gunfire killed one person and left a second injured.

There have been no arrests announced in that case either.