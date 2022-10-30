Deadly Halloween Party: 1 Killed in Brooklyn Double Shooting

A Halloween party came to a deadly end in Brooklyn overnight after police said gunfire killed one person and left a second injured.

Officers responded to a commercial building off Atlantic Avenue in Crown Heights just before 6:30 a.m. Sunday for reports of a shooting, NYPD officials said.

A 28-year-old man was found dead after being shot in the back, according to authorities. The second victim, a 51-year-old woman, went to Kings County Hospital with a gunshot wound to her arm.

Investigators do not believe the victims were at the party together.

The shooter fled the scene, and it's unclear whether one or both of the victims may have been the gunman's intended targets.

The investigation is ongoing.