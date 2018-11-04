22-Year-Old Man Shot Dead in NYC During Dispute: Police - NBC New York
22-Year-Old Man Shot Dead in NYC During Dispute: Police

The man was shot in the torso several times, police said

Published 2 hours ago

    What to Know

    • The man was shot in the torso several times at a home on Guy R. Brewer Blvd, between 107th and 108th avenues, in Jamaica, Queens

    • No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting, and an investigation is ongoing

    A 22-year-old man died after he was shot in the torso during an argument, police said.

    The man was shot in the torso several times at a home on Guy R. Brewer Blvd, between 107th and 108th avenues in Jamaica, Queens around 10:50 p.m. on Saturday, the NYPD said.

    The incident was sparked by a dispute, police said.

    Police didn’t immediately release the name of the victim. No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting, and an investigation is ongoing.

