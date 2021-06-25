Reward Doubles in Killing of Soccer Star in NJ, As Friends Remember Teen at Graduation

Nearly three weeks after a New Jersey high school soccer star was shot and killed, a reward for information about who may be responsible has doubled.

Investigators looking into the death of 18-year-old Moussa Fofana have increased the reward to $20,000, with the former Maplewood Mayor Fred Profeta himself writing a check for $10,000. According to investigators, Profeta said "the most important thing is justice for Moussa Fofana We want to see the person or persons responsible for this murder apprehended."

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Fofana was gunned down around 9:30 p.m. on June 6 at Underhill Field, blocks away from Columbia High School. A second student, not identified by officials, was shot in the leg and was able to run for help. That student is expected to survive.

Those who knew Fofana said that he was with two friends when they took a shortcut through the high school football field on their way to another friend's house to watch a boxing match, but they seemingly got into a fight of their own.

No arrests have been made, and those left grieving have gotten no answers.

The increased reward comes the same day as classmates of Fofana, who would have been a senior come the fall, were graduating — a ceremony friends said he would have been at, cheering them on.

"It saddens me to go that we don't exactly know all the details of what has happened, but it matters a lot to me that at least this town is trying its hardest to find out what really happened to such a wonderful boy that sadly won't get this experience," one classmate said.

It was a moment of reflection for the Columbia High School graduating class — a group that was separated for months because of the pandemic, and brought together in the wake of an unthinkable tragedy.

"Throughout it all ... we reached out to make sure we're alright. Through hard times I really feel like we really carried each other through," the graduating student said, adding that many have come together to do what they can to help Fofana's family at this difficult time.

"He was such a kind soul and honestly, the school has come together in so many ways to make sure people are signing things for his mother, raising money for his funeral," she said. "It was incredible to see a school come together to make sure the community was feeling alright during this time."