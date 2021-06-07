Crime and Courts

Maplewood

NJ Teen Killed, 2nd Wounded in Late-Night Shooting Near High School: Officials

Police in a New Jersey town are investigating a fatal shooting that left one high school student dead and a second injured, school officials said Monday.

The superintendent for the South Orange and Maplewood School District sent a letter to families notifying them of a shooting at Underhill Field late Sunday night, blocks away from Columbia High School.

"It is with a very heavy heart that we confirm there was a shooting last night with multiple victims at Underhill. One person was killed and at least one other was wounded," Dr. Ronald Taylor wrote.

According to Taylor, both victims were students of Columbia High School. Mental health support will be provided at the high school, as well as Maplewood Middle and Clinton Elementary.

The student killed Sunday was in the 11th grade, Principal Frank Sanchez wrote said in his own letter to parents. He didn't release the age of the second victim but said the student was hospitalized.

"At this time, out of respect for the family and due to the ongoing nature of the police investigation, we are unable to share the names of the affected students.  We offer our sincere condolences to the family in their time of need. We will follow up with additional communication as we receive clearance from the local law enforcement and the family," Taylor's letter concluded.

Activities previously scheduled at Underhill Field have been canceled due to the ongoing police investigation as well as outdoor activities at neighboring Clinton Elementary School.

The Essex County prosecutors are reportedly leading the investigation.

This story is developing.

