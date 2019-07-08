Key Questions -- and Answers -- About Wednesday's NYC Ticker-Tape Parade for the World Cup Champs - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x
Women's World Cup

Women's World Cup

Full Coverage of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France

Key Questions -- and Answers -- About Wednesday's NYC Ticker-Tape Parade for the World Cup Champs

By Erin Edwards

Published 33 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • The city will hold a ticker-tape parade to celebrate the U.S. women's soccer team's World Cup victory Wednesday

    • The parade will take place along "The Canyon of Heroes" at 9:30 a.m., followed by a ticketed event at City Hall Plaza at 10:30 a.m.

    • Ticket registration for the City Hall Plaza event is available starting at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 8th

    New York City will hold a ticker-tape parade to celebrate the U.S. women's soccer team's World Cup victory Wednesday, marking the second time that the honor will be bestowed upon female athletes.

    Here are the answers to a handful of common questions about the parade.

    Q: What is the route?

    A: The parade will take place along "The Canyon of Heroes," traveling east on Battery Place to Broadway, turning north on Broadway, turning east on Worth Street, then south on Lafayette Street and conclude at Chambers and Centre streets.

    Q: What is the time of the parade?

    A: The parade kicks off at 9:30 a.m. A special ceremony at City Hall Plaza will follow at 10:30 a.m.

    Q: How many people does the Plaza hold?

    A: It holds more than 3,500 people.

    Q: What streets will be closed?

    A: The NYPD will be providing details soon. They will begin street closings on Broadway and the surrounding area at approximately 6 a.m. before the parade starts.

    Q: How much did the previous Women's World Cup parade cost?

    A: About $2 million, of that $450,000 in private donations.

    Q: Was any of the previous parade sponsored?

    A: Yes.

    Q: Where does the confetti come from?

    A: Confetti comes from a number of sources—residential buildings and businesses along on the route purchase it, residents provide their own. There is no single source of paper.

    Q: How much trash has been collected from recent parades?

    A: Here are the numbers from the last nine parades:

    • 7/10/15 U.S. Women's National Soccer Team World Cup Win 29.6 tons
    • 2/7/12 New York Giants Super Bowl XLVI Win 34.06 tons
    • 11/6/09 New York Yankees World Series Win 56.55 tons
    • 2/5/08 New York Giants Super Bowl XLII Win 34.2 tons
    • 10/30/00 NY Yankees Subway Series World Series Win 46.7 tons
    • 10/29/99 New York Yankees World Series Win 57.4 tons
    • 11/16/98 John Glenn & NASA Astronauts 12.9 tons
    • 10/23/98 New York Yankees World Series Win 43.9 tons
    • 10/29/96 New York Yankees World Series Win 50 tons
    • 6/17/94 New York Rangers Stanley Cup Win 20.5 tons

