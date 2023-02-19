Bronx

2 Women Wanted for Fleeing Crash That Killed NYC Car Wash Worker

The worker killed in a Sunday morning hit-and-run has not yet been identified by authorities

By NBC New York Staff

Car wash in the Bronx where a man was fatally struck by a driver.
News 4

A man working at a car wash in the Bronx early Sunday morning was struck and killed without warning by a driver police suspect was drunk.

Security footage captured the moment an employee of Speedway, a car wash off Webster Avenue, was crushed between a car he appeared to be cleaning and the suspect's vehicle.

In the video, the man could be seen wiping down a car -- mere seconds after the vehicle came out of the wash -- around 5:30 a.m. The employee barely finishes wiping down one side of the customer's car when the suspect comes barreling down the bus lane.

The man, whom police identified as 55, was crushed between the two cars and fell to the ground. The force of the crash propelled the washed car forward, landing facing an entirely different direction.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.
Police investigate a deadly hit-and-run in the Bronx.
News 4
Police investigate a deadly hit-and-run in the Bronx.

A second Speedway worker was also hurt in the collision and was recovering in the hospital, police and witnesses said.

Hours after the crash, police were still looking for two women accused of fleeing the scene.

News

news 13 hours ago

China Offers ‘No Apology' in First Meeting After Spy Balloon Incident, Blinken Says

Long Island 24 hours ago

Police Identify 4 Victims Killed in Long Island Head-on Crash

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Bronxhit-and-run
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us