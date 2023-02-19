2 Women Wanted for Fleeing Crash That Killed NYC Car Wash Worker

A man working at a car wash in the Bronx early Sunday morning was struck and killed without warning by a driver police suspect was drunk.

Security footage captured the moment an employee of Speedway, a car wash off Webster Avenue, was crushed between a car he appeared to be cleaning and the suspect's vehicle.

In the video, the man could be seen wiping down a car -- mere seconds after the vehicle came out of the wash -- around 5:30 a.m. The employee barely finishes wiping down one side of the customer's car when the suspect comes barreling down the bus lane.

The man, whom police identified as 55, was crushed between the two cars and fell to the ground. The force of the crash propelled the washed car forward, landing facing an entirely different direction.

News 4 Police investigate a deadly hit-and-run in the Bronx.

A second Speedway worker was also hurt in the collision and was recovering in the hospital, police and witnesses said.

Hours after the crash, police were still looking for two women accused of fleeing the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.