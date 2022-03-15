Queens

2 Students Stabbed in Fight Near NYC High School, 1 Critically Hurt: Police

One of the students, a 17-year-old, was taken to a hospital in critical condition with stab wounds to his abdomen and arm

Police sirens from a cruiser.
NBC 7

Two teenage students were stabbed, each of them more than once, in a fight that apparently broke out across the street from their high school in Queens Tuesday, police said.

Cops responding to a 10:30 a.m. call about the stabbing on Rockaway Boulevard in Ozone Park, not far from John Adams High School, found a 17-year-old boy stabbed multiple times in the abdomen and arm and a 16-year-old boy stabbed in the leg and back, authorities say.

Both students were taken to a hospital, the oldest of them in critical condition.

Police said they have no suspect description at this time, and their investigation is ongoing. There was no immediate speculation on a possible cause of the fight.

The Department of Education didn't immediately respond to a request for comment shortly after the incident.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

QueensSchoolsAssaultstabbingOzone Park
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us