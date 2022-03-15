2 Students Stabbed in Fight Near NYC High School, 1 Critically Hurt: Police

Two teenage students were stabbed, each of them more than once, in a fight that apparently broke out across the street from their high school in Queens Tuesday, police said.

Cops responding to a 10:30 a.m. call about the stabbing on Rockaway Boulevard in Ozone Park, not far from John Adams High School, found a 17-year-old boy stabbed multiple times in the abdomen and arm and a 16-year-old boy stabbed in the leg and back, authorities say.

Both students were taken to a hospital, the oldest of them in critical condition.

Police said they have no suspect description at this time, and their investigation is ongoing. There was no immediate speculation on a possible cause of the fight.

The Department of Education didn't immediately respond to a request for comment shortly after the incident.