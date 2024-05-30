3 in custody in Times Square machete attack, police say

Three people are in custody in connection with a broad daylight machete attack in Times Square on Thursday, authorities say.

It wasn't clear whether the trio was known to the victim, who according to the NYPD was was stabbed in both legs at West 45th Street and Broadway around 10 a.m.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

No other details on him or the people in custody were immediately available Thursday afternoon.