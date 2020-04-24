2.7 Million in New York May Have Been Infected, Study Finds; NJ Poised to Top 100k Cases

What to Know 13.9% of people tested in a New York COVID-19 antibody study tested positive, meaning they had the virus, Cuomo says; that means up to 2.7 million people could have been infected statewide

New York City reported its first confirmed COVID-19 case on March 1; a new model from Northeastern University says nearly 11,000 people in the city could already have been infected by then, NYT reported

Nearly 23,000 lives have been lost to coronavirus in the tri-state area to date; more than 386,000 people have been infected -- and those are just the ones we know about. NJ will eclipse 100k cases Friday

Up to 2.7 million New Yorkers may have been infected with coronavirus -- more than 10 times the number of confirmed cases, according to preliminary results from the state's first antibody study. Less than two months ago, there were zero known cases here. How did the virus spread so dramatically so fast?

It was here well before New York City reported its "first" case on March 1, possibly as early as late January, researchers from Northeastern University say. They gave their model data to The New York Times, which reported nearly 11,000 may have been infected in the city by the time Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio jointly announced our "patient zero."

As of Thursday, New York City had nearly 150,000 virus cases. Earlier in the day, its health commissioner said that was likely the "tip of the iceberg," and she wouldn't be surprised if up to 1 million in the city had already been exposed. Cuomo's antibody study lends credence to her theory.

The study found 21 percent of NYC samples tested positive for the antibody, meaning they had COVID-19 at some point and recovered. That was the highest positivity rate of all regions tested in this initial round; Long Island had the second-highest positivity rate (16.7 percent). In total, of the 3,000 people randomly sampled from 40 locations in 19 counties, 13.9 percent had antibodies.

The sample size was relatively small; people were hastily recruited at shopping centers and grocery stores, meaning they were healthy enough to be out in public. Acknowledging some data points were inexact, Cuomo says more people will be tested over time.

He wanted a preliminary picture, he said.

“We’ll have a larger and larger sample. But I want to see snapshots of what is happening with that rate," Cuomo said Thursday. "Is it going up, is it flat, is it down? And it can really give us data to make decisions."

Preliminary results from the antibody survey revealed that fourteen percent of New Yorkers tested positive for the antibody. Sarah Wallace reports.

While the preliminary data suggests much more widespread infection, it means New York's mortality rate is much lower than previously thought.

Nearly 16,000 people in New York have died of virus-related complications. With 260,000-plus confirmed cases, the mortality rate would be as high as 6 percent. With 2.7 million cases, it would be around 0.5 percent -- much lower, though still much higher than the seasonal flu.

Cuomo was quick to caution, though, that the death toll was higher than even the state's own official report -- it counts deaths in hospitals and nursing homes, but not at-home deaths or other "probable" cases. In other words, the mortality rate is still hard to determine properly.

Knowing how many people have antibodies could potentially help set policy on when to reopen parts of the state, the governor said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease specialist, says it is a reasonable assumption that a person who has antibodies will be immune from reinfection, based on experiences with past viruses. But it's far from certain. And even if antibodies do grant that precious immunity, it's not clear how long it would last, Fauci says. Three months? Six months? The hunt for answers is underway in labs across the country and the globe.

Dr. Craig Spencer, a Manhattan emergency room doctor who famously survived Ebola and has been a prominent social media voice during this crisis, was quick to point out the limitations of Cuomo's initial study.

"It means a lot of us in NYC have been infected. But that's not surprising news - we've seen high levels of cases for over a month," Spencer tweeted. "It means the virus is STILL spreading in NYC. It means that the MAJORITY of us are still very susceptible! It means we still need to #StayHome."

For now, tri-state officials continue to drive home that last point. To date, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have seen nearly 400,000 confirmed virus cases, with the Empire State accounting for the lion's share (263,460). New Jersey is poised to eclipse the 100,000-mark Friday, while Connecticut, which saw a bit later curve, has reported more than 23,000.

Neither New Jersey or Connecticut have yet attempted an antibody study like Cuomo's thus far, which the New York governor previously described as the most "aggressive" in the nation. It's safe to assume, though, that their actual case totals are significantly higher than the reported numbers as well, given limitations on testing capacity and outreach in some hard-hit communities.

Nearly 23,000 people in the region have died -- 15,740 in New York, 5,386 in New Jersey and 1,639 in Connecticut. Brooklyn may now be the deadliest county in America, based on the state's latest data. Updated modeling from the widely watched Gates Foundation-backed IHME predicts all three tri-states will see more ultimate fatalities over a longer period of time than previously projected.

The latest model run also has expedited the timeline by which New York and New Jersey could begin to relax social distancing restrictions. Presuming strong containment strategies, like contact tracing, isolation and crowd limitations remain in place, those states could ease restrictions after May 27. Connecticut, which has barely past its peak, according to IHME, looks a bit later, after June 9.

In New York, there has been some concern people are already getting too lax on social distancing. Mayor de Blasio said an apparent recent uptick in traffic on NYC streets and sidewalks gives him some cause for concern. He said that even though daily COVID-19 admissions at city hospitals have plunged — from 850 in late March to 227 on Wednesday — New Yorkers have to be cautious. Easing up too quickly can undo progress it's taken months to make in a matter of days.

"I've been seeing it personally and I am worried about it," the mayor said. "If it's folks starting to get too loose, that's a problem."

During a press conference on Thursday, President Donald Trump asked that the White House coronavirus task force investigate whether a disinfectant could be injected as a treatment for coronavirus victims.

The approach of warmer weather has officials more worried people may abandon caution too early. President Trump's assertion Thursday night, that sunlight and humidity proved virus killers in a Department of Homeland Security study, may send mixed messages. The scientist he brought to the podium to speak about that study, not Fauci or Dr. Deborah Birx, declined to answer questions about whether the research had been replicated in other parts of the world.

Trump point-blank asked Birx whether she had seen UV rays and sunlight effectively used in hospital settings to help heal patients suffering from other viruses. She said she had not. Medical experts also warned harshly against people trying to treat themselves with disinfectant, which the president also posited as an option.

Nationally, nearly 900,000 coronavirus cases have been reported. The country is set to pass a grim 50,000-death milestone on Friday.