1st Floor of NYC Building Collapses Into Basement: FDNY

The first floor of a building in Harlem collapsed into its basement Thursday morning, the FDNY said.

The department received a call about a collapse at 316 W. 135th Street in Harlem at 11:52 a.m., it said.

Witnesses at the scene told NBC 4 New York a man on a motorcycle was leaving a parking garage behind the building when falling rubble from the building trapped him.

EMS rescued the man and took him away from the scene after he complained of back pain, according to witnesses. His injury was considered to be non life-threatening, the FDNY said. There were no workers inside the building when it collapsed.

The three-story brick building is owned by the NYC Department of Housing Preservation and Development, city Department of Buildings records show.

A representative filed for permits to demolish the structure in June, records show. The DOB issued a permit on Nov. 9.

Records show the DOB received multiple complaints from people concerned about the building's stability over the past year.

"The vacant building is unstable and leaning.... Looks like it is slowly imploding," a complaint dated July 10 reads.

"Caller states that building looks very unstable and leaning," another complaint dated Sept. 21 says. "There are cracks in the exterior and it has been like that for a while." A complaint filed the same day warned that debris was falling off the building.

A DOB spokesman on Thursday said the department was responding to the scene after receiving reports of a partial collapse.