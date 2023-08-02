$1M Mega Millions ticket sold on Long Island, jackpot climbs to $1B after no big winner

There may have been no winner in Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing, but one lucky person on Long Island just became an overnight millionaire.

For the 30th consecutive drawing, no one was able to match all five Mega Millions winning numbers as well as the yellow ball, which would have earned the winner a $1.25 billion jackpot.

But seven people across the country were able to match all five white balls, including one person in New York. That second-tier prize winner bought the ticket at a 7-Eleven on Broadhollow Road in the Suffolk County town of Melville, according to the NY Lotto website.

The winning numbers drawn were: 8, 24, 30, 45 ,61, and the yellow ball: 12.

No one has won the Mega Millions jackpot since April 18, allowing it to grow larger and larger. The $1.25 billion prize is now one of the largest in U.S. history. The next drawing will be held on Friday, Aug. 4.

The lottery drought is due to a combination of poor luck and terrible odds, as the chance of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is 1 in 302.6 million. The odds of winning smaller prizes, ranging from $2 to $1 million, are significantly better.

The new $1.25 billion jackpot is for a sole winner who chooses to collect through an annuity, with annual payments over 30 years. A sole winner who opts for a lump sum payment would receive an estimated $625.3 million.

Winners also would be subject to federal taxes, and many states also tax lottery winnings.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.