12-Year-Old Nabbed for Hurling Rocks, Antisemitic Slurs in Passover Attack: Police

A 12-year-old has been arrested in connection to an antisemitic attack in Queens during Passover, police said.

The child, a boy, was arrested Tuesday for the incident on April 7, police said. On what was the third day of Passover, the victim was was walking near Caffrey Avenue and Mott Avenue in Far Rockaway when three young people — two boys and a girl — allegedly began shouting antisemitic slurs while throwing rocks at him.

The girl then flashed a razor at the 49-year-old man before a good Samaritan intervened and the trio ran off. The boy arrested on Tuesday, and police said a report was prepared for aggravated harassment. It did not appear that any other suspects had yet been caught, and an investigation is ongoing.

The incident was one of two separate antisemitic attacks in Queens on the same day. Later that night, around 9:30 p.m., police the group struck again. They allegedly attacked a second man near Brookhaven Avenue and Beach 17 Street, where the suspects shouted similar remarks and pushed the victim.

The 12-year-old apprehended by police was only tied to the first incident, however.

The NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating both incidents.