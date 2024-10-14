What to Know A 12-year-old boy died when a tree feel in a Mercer County, New Jersey, backyard on Monday, Oct. 14, 2024.

"Investigators determine that the juvenile was playing with a friend in his backyard when the tree was blown over by gusty winds, striking the juvenile and causing fatal injuries," Lawrence Township police wrote.

The Lawrence Township School District is offering therapy and counselors to students and staff.

A child playing with a friend in a backyard died after a tree fell in a New Jersey backyard Monday afternoon, Lawrence Township police said.

What led to a boy being struck, killed by a tree in the Lawrence Township, NJ, backyard?

Police revealed details about the 12-year-old boy's death in a social media post late on Oct. 14, 2024.

The 12-year-old boy was playing with a friend in the backyard of an Eldridge Avenue home just after noon when the tree fell on him, police said.

Officers got the boy out from under the tree, and began CPR before rushing him to a nearby hospital, police said. However, the boy later died.

SkyForce10 was over the scene and a tree was down near a kid's playset.

Offering help to fellow kids, teachers

Police didn't reveal the exact school where the child attended, but did say the local public schools would be offering counseling for those who need it.

"The Lawrence Township School District will have counselors available this week to assist students and staff," police wrote. "In addition, therapy dogs and members of the Mercer County Traumatic Loss Coalition will be on school grounds to provide assistance."

