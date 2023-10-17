Jackson Heights

Teen struck and killed by subway in Queens: Police

By Tom Shea

generic subway train mta

A teenage girl was struck and killed by a subway in Queens, police said.

The incident occurred around 6:30 a.m. Monday at the Roosevelt Avenue and 74th Street station in Jackson Heights, according to police. The girl, who police said was 18 or 19 years old, was struck by a southbound E train and was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was not immediately clear how the girl ended up on the tracks, but police said no criminality is suspected as of now. An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

