1 Stabbed in Gut, 1 Slashed as Fight Among Valets Breaks Out at NY Country Club: Cops

A 25-year-old Manhattan man has been arrested on a felony assault charge in connection with a stabbing and slashing at a Westchester County country club parking lot that left two victims bloody, authorities said Thursday.

Elijah Santiago, who was working as a valet at V.I.P. Country Club in Westchester County's New Rochelle at the time of the Wednesday night attack, is also accused of criminal possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor, officials said.

Investigators believe Santiago got into an argument with the two victims, both of whom were also working as valets at the country club on Davenport Avenue. It's not clear what they fought about, but cops responded to a call about a stabbing around 11 p.m.

Responding officers found one of the victims stabbed in the abdomen and another with a laceration to his back. Both were taken to a hospital, where the stabbing victim underwent emergency surgery and was last said to be in critical condition.

The victim slashed in the back was treated for his injuries and released.

Santiago was apprehended at the dead-end of Davenport Avenue, police say.

Information on a possible attorney for him wasn't immediately available.