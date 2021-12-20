CRIME STOPPERS

1 Shot in Parking Spot Fight Outside NYC Deli

A 32-year-old man was shot once in the hand by a stranger with whom he had gotten into an argument over a parking spot outside a Queens deli late last week.

Police say the two were fighting over a spot outside a deli on 157th Street in the middle of the afternoon on Friday when the suspect became irate, whipped out a black firearm and fired one shot, hitting the victim in the hand.

The victim drove himself to a nearby hospital, where he was treated and released.

Police shared a surveillance image of the suspect (above). Anyone with information about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

