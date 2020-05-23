1 Dead, 7 Injured in Newark Late-Night House Fire

What to Know A fire in Newark killed one man and injured seven others, officials said

A fire in Newark killed one man and injured seven others, local officials confirmed Saturday morning.

Fire department officials said the blaze started around 11 p.m. Friday in a three-story residential building in the Ironbound neighborhood.

Seven people were transported to a nearby hospital, including a child, officials said. Two of the victims were in critical condition.

Neighbors say they saw people jumping from the building to escape the fire. One man described watching people use a port-a-potty to soften their fall when they jumped.

Investigators said the fire may have originated on the second floor before quickly spreading to the third and an attached building on Magazine Street.

The American Red Cross says it is assisting eight families displaced from the residence.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.