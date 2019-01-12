Two Octogenarians Die After Fire Breaks Out at NYC Luxury Building: FDNY - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Two Octogenarians Die After Fire Breaks Out at NYC Luxury Building: FDNY

The fire broke out at River House, a co-op apartment building on East 52nd Street, early Saturday morning, the FDNY said

Published 26 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Two Octogenarians Die After Fire Breaks Out at NYC Luxury Building: FDNY

    What to Know

    • An 85-year-old woman and an 89-year-old man died after a fire broke out at a luxury building in Manhattan, officials said

    • The fire broke out on the ninth floor of River House, a co-op apartment building on East 52nd Street, early Saturday morning

    • A firefighter was also taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries, the FDNY said

    An 85-year-old woman and an 89-year-old man died after a fire broke out at a luxury building in Manhattan, officials said. 

    The fire broke out in an apartment on the ninth floor of River House, a co-op apartment building on East 52nd Street, around 5 a.m. Saturday, police and the FDNY said. 

    The woman was found unconscious with severe burns and pronounced dead at the scene, the NYPD said. 

    The man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    AP

    A firefighter was also taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries, the FDNY said. 

    Police didn't immediately release the names of the two victims. 

    The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us