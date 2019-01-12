What to Know An 85-year-old woman and an 89-year-old man died after a fire broke out at a luxury building in Manhattan, officials said

An 85-year-old woman and an 89-year-old man died after a fire broke out at a luxury building in Manhattan, officials said.

The fire broke out in an apartment on the ninth floor of River House, a co-op apartment building on East 52nd Street, around 5 a.m. Saturday, police and the FDNY said.

The woman was found unconscious with severe burns and pronounced dead at the scene, the NYPD said.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

A firefighter was also taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries, the FDNY said.

Police didn't immediately release the names of the two victims.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.