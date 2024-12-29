Jimmy Carter online condolence book now open to the public

An online condolence book has been set up by The Carter Center for people to be able to pay their respects and share tributes to former President Jimmy Carter after his death Sunday at the age of 100.

The condolence book, available at https://www.jimmycartertribute.org/, gives the chance to sign the book and view notes left by others. The site also will have details of funeral plans when they are made available.

In lieu of flowers, the Carter family has asked for donations to be made to The Carter Center.

The longest-lived American president died Sunday, more than a year after entering hospice care, at his home in the small town of Plains, Georgia, where he and his wife, Rosalynn, who died at 96 in November 2023, spent most of their lives.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox.> Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

“Our founder, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, passed away this afternoon in Plains, Georgia,” The Carter Center said in posting about his death on the social media platform X. It added in a statement that he died peacefully, surrounded by his family.