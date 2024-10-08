Florida airports close ahead of Hurricane Milton's landfall: Full list of what's open and what's closed

A number of airports in Florida are adjusting operations or closing altogether ahead of Hurricane Milton's landfall this week.

The system is threatening the Tampa Bay area, which is home to more than 3.3 million people and has managed to evade a direct hit from a major hurricane for more than 100 years. Milton is also menacing other stretches of Florida's west coast that were battered when Helene came ashore on Sept. 26.

Milton strengthened to a Category 5 storm on Monday before weakening Tuesday to a Category 4. National Hurricane Center forecasters warned that the storm would likely remain a major hurricane and could even expand as it approaches Florida. By Tuesday afternoon, it was picking up strength.

Milton is expected to make landfall on Florida's central Gulf coast late Wednesday. Forecasters said Tuesday that although it will likely fluctuate in intensity, Milton will remain “an extremely dangerous hurricane " through landfall.

“We must be prepared for a major, major impact to the west coast of Florida,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday.

Here's what to know if you are traveling by air into or out of Florida this week.

What airports in Florida are closed for the hurricane?

Tampa International Airport said it halted flights Tuesday morning, posting on X that it is not a shelter for people or their cars.

The airport said it is hoping to reopen as soon as possible following a damage assessment once Hurricane Milton passes.

🛑 We will suspend flight operations at 9 a.m. Tuesday and reopen when safe to do so⁰⁰✈️ Check directly with your airline for flight updates⁰⁰⛈️ TPA is not a shelter for people or vehicles⁰⁰📲 Stay tuned to our social media for more info pic.twitter.com/G4UxrR0BpP — Tampa International Airport ✈️ (@FlyTPA) October 7, 2024

Orlando International Airport — the nation’s seventh busiest and Florida’s most trafficked — said it would cease operations Wednesday morning at 8 a.m.

The airport said it will not be able to serve as a shelter and will remain open only for emergency, aid and relief flights.

Sarasota Bradenton Airport is closing as of 4 p.m. on Tuesday. The airport encouraged passengers check with their airlines for the latest information.

Melbourne Orlando International Airport will pause operations at 2 p.m. on Wednesday and reopen at 9 a.m. on Friday.

Naples Airport will be closing as of 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Daytona Beach International Airport will close as of 10 a.m. Wednesday.

St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport is closed to flights Wednesday and Thursday.

Punta Gorda Airport is closed.

What airports are remaining open?

Miami International Airport is open but monitoring weather conditions. The airport recommends travelers check with their airlines for their flight status and to make sure to be safe if driving to or from the airport.

Palm Beach International Airport is open and operating, but with an eye on the weather forecast.

Southwest Florida International Airport in the Fort Myers area remains open, but some rental car facilities are closed.

Tallahassee International Airport remains open.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport remains open. "We continue to monitor Hurricane Milton as it nears Florida's Gulf Coast region. While Broward County, where FLL is located, is not on the storm's forecast path, we will likely get some bad weather here. FLL is currently open and operational. However, airlines have canceled flights to key storm-affected areas, so check for updated flight status before coming to our airport," FLL airport said on its website.

Orlando Sanford International Airport is open but the airport is recommending its customers check with Allegiant Airlines for flight information as a number of flights have been canceled.

Jacksonville International Airport remains open and operational.

Key West International Airport is open and operational.

Northwest Florida Beaches International is open and operational.

Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport is open.

Pensacola International Airport is open.

Gainesville Regional Airport remains open.