New NJ law looks to punish those who maliciously create or share ‘deepfake' media

Anyone who creates or shares "deepfake" media, with the intent to harm another person, could now face fines of up to $30,000 in New Jersey.

That's because on Wednesday, Governor Phil Murphy signed legislation that establishes civil and criminal penalties for the production and dissemination of deceptive audio or visual media, commonly known as "deepfakes."

“I am proud to sign today’s legislation and take a stand against deceptive and dangerous deepfakes,” said Gov. Murphy in a statement. “While artificial intelligence has proven to be a powerful tool, it must be used responsibly. My administration is laser-focused on combatting misinformation and ensuring media integrity. We stand with the victims of deepfake imagery and will continue to prioritize the safety and well-being of all New Jerseyans.”

In a statement on the legislation, Murphy said the move is intended to stop bad actors from using AI to create "deepfakes" that could be harmful for children throughout the state.

New Jersey officials, in a statement, defined "deepfakes" as "unauthorized photos and videos that have been nefariously manipulated into misleading imagery, including pornographic content."

Officials said that, for too long, bad actors have abused artificial intelligence tools to manufacture another person’s appearance and distribute fake, illicit material.

In signing the legislation, Murphy was joined, on Wednesday, by Westfield High School junior and anti-deepfake advocate, Francesca Mani.

Francesca, officials said, has called for change after being targeted and victimized by peers that created and shared AI-generated, explicit images.

“I’m proud to have advocated for AI legislation since 2023 and honored to join Governor Phil Murphy as he signs this into law,” said Francesca Mani, who was named TIME100's Most Influential Person in AI. “This victory belongs to every woman and teenager told nothing could be done, that it was impossible, and to just move on. It’s proof that with the right support, we can create change together.”

Under the provisions of this law, officials said that individuals making or distributing deceptive audio or visual media for the furtherance of additional criminal activity are committing a crime of the third degree and may be subject to imprisonment and a fine of up to $30,000.

“Artificial intelligence can be used maliciously or irresponsibly to damage lives and reputations by producing or disseminating deceptive audio or visual media, commonly known as ‘deepfakes,’” said Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin in a statement. “This new law is aimed at those who would misuse this powerful technology to defraud or hurt others, and provides carefully tailored criminal and civil safeguards and remedies to protect the public when deepfakes are used improperly. We are grateful to the Legislature and Governor Murphy for enacting these new protections.”

