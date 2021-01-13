Virus Updates: Operation Warp Speed Chief to Leave; 27 NHL Players Test Positive

The Trump administration is asking states to speed delivery of COVID-19 vaccines to all people 65 and older and to others at high risk by no longer holding back the second dose of the two-dose shots, officials said Tuesday.

Also Tuesday, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced all travelers flying to the United States will be required to present a negative COVID-19 test upon arrival.

Meanwhile, three House representatives have tested positive for COVID-19, which they say they may have contracted while sheltering at an undisclosed location during the riot at the U.S. Capitol. There were reports that some of their GOP colleagues refused to wear masks, even when asked.

Here are the latest coronavirus updates from the U.S. and elsewhere:

Operation Warp Speed Chief Will Reportedly Leave After Transition

Operation Warp Speed Chief Adviser Dr. Moncef Slaoui has submitted his resignation at the request of the incoming Biden team, under a plan that would see him stay in the role for a month to help with the transition, according to two people familiar with the situation.

Slaoui’s role leading vaccine development for the unprecedented government effort is expected to be diminished after Jan. 20, said the people, who declined to be named because the plan isn’t yet public. It would end by Feb. 12.

It’s not clear who will take the scientific lead for the Biden team focused on Covid vaccines after that, or if someone will be appointed into that role. There are already two vaccines authorized in the U.S., with three more in late-stage clinical trials. Jeff Zients is Biden’s coordinator of the Covid-19 response, while Bechara Choucair will be Covid-19 vaccine coordinator, focused on speeding vaccine delivery.

With Season Set to Start, 27 NHL Players Have Tested Positive for COVID

Twenty-seven players in the National Hockey League have tested positive for COVID-19, the league said Tuesday — with 17 of those on the Dallas Stars.

The NHL said in a statement that most of the Stars players are asymptomatic and "are currently recovering without complication." The 27 players who are positive for the illness are across nine teams.

The NHL season starts Wednesday, but it will be a condensed 56-game regular season that ends May 8. Normally, there are 82 regular-season games.

The Stars had been set to open their season Thursday in Florida against the Panthers, but the first three games have been postponed and the next one on their schedule is Jan. 19. The NHL made the announcement Jan. 8 after six Stars players and two staff members had tested positive.

Rick Bowness, the Stars head coach, told reporters Tuesday that they knew with COVID-19 there could be some uncertainty with the roster. "We work with the players that we have," he said, adding that decisions would be made as players return.

Stadiums to Serve as Vaccination Super Centers

Outdoor NFL stadiums and Major League Baseball ballparks across the country are being repurposed as states work to administer the COVID-19 vaccine en masse, NBC News reports.

While decisions about how to distribute the vaccine are being left to state and local health officials, as of Tuesday morning the CDC reported that more than 9.3 million people had received the first of the two needed doses of the vaccine. In total, more than 27.7 million doses have been administered.

The move to use large venues like stadiums comes as many states are increasing distribution to groups beyond health care workers and nursing home residents, to include senior citizens, teachers, first responders and essential workers.

