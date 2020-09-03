Virus Updates: More Universities Switch to Online Learning; LA Declares Fiscal Emergency

Dr. Anthony Fauci sounded upbeat about the race for a coronavirus vaccine, saying on NBC's TODAY show Wednesday that he expected a "safe and effective vaccine" to be developed by the end of the calendar year.

Meanwhile, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention is asking states to expedite the approval process for medical supply company McKesson so it can set up vaccination sites by Nov. 1, just days before the presidential election, CNBC confirmed. CDC Director Robert Redfield noted the licensing waivers "will not compromise the safety or integrity of the products being distributed."

Also Wednesday, new research found that anxiety and depression are rising among Americans amid the pandemic. Symptoms were most common in young adults, low-income participants and in those who reported several outbreak-related troubles, according to the Boston University study.

And in an Instagram post Wednesday, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson revealed he and his family, including his two young daughters, have been battling COVID-19. “I can tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family," he said.

The U.S. now has more than 6.1 million virus cases and 186,000 COVID-related deaths, according to a tally by NBC News.

The Ebb and Flow of New Coronavirus Cases and Deaths The graphs below illustrate the distribution of new coronavirus cases and deaths in the U.S. While New York accounted for the lion’s share of new cases and deaths in March and April, its numbers have declined in May as some states have increased. Hover or tap to see new daily cases and deaths across the country. States with the most are ordered top to bottom.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.:

James Madison, San Diego State University Latest to Switch to Virtual Learning

Two large state schools announced plans to switch to remote learning after reporting several COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

James Madison University, in Harrisonburg, Virginia, will move primarily to online learning after some 500 students were diagnosed with COVID-19 less than two weeks after students returned to campus, NBC Washington reports.

JMU, a public university, has about 20,000 undergraduate students. The university's president asked that all students return home by the time online classes begin Monday, unless they get an exemption to stay.

On the West Coast, San Diego State University paused all in-person instruction Wednesday as a county health official said 64 SDSU students reported confirmed or probable cases since the semester began last Monday, NBC San Diego reports.

Not surprisingly, SDSU, which has some 30,000 undergraduates, said on Wednesday that all classes will be online for the next month, and athletics will be put on hold for two weeks. However, students will not be asked to move out.

From moving lecture classes online to limiting roommates per dorm room, colleges and universities across the country are proposing changes to student life that will allow them to reopen campuses safely in the fall.

LA City Council Declares Fiscal Emergency, Approves Furlough and Buyout Plans

The Los Angeles City Council voted on Wednesday to declare a fiscal emergency and approved plans to furlough more than 15,000 city employees and carry out early retirement buyouts for another 1,280 employees to try to recoup as much anticipated lost revenue as possible due to the COVID-19 pandemic, NBC Los Angeles reports.

Revenues for the 2021 fiscal year are currently difficult to forecast due to the pandemic, with the City Administrative Officer's staff reporting they could come in anywhere between $45 million to $409 million below the estimate of $6.68 billion.

City Administrative Officer Richard Llewellyn estimated that Los Angeles has already lost more than $50 million while noting that revenue projections were based on the economy reopening more fully by July than has occurred.

Arkansas Reports New 1-Day Record Increase in Virus Deaths

Arkansas on Wednesday reported its largest single-day increase in deaths from the illness caused by the coronavirus, while the number of active cases at the University of Arkansas' Fayetteville campus jumped to nearly 400.

The Department of Health reported 27 new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the state's total fatalities since the pandemic began to 841. But the department said 13 of the deaths were late reports, one of them dating back to May.

The state's top health official urged college students to avoid large parties and gatherings, as the cases at the University of Arkansas continued to rise. The school reported 185 new cases at its campus between Sunday and Tuesday, bringing its total number of active cases to 399.