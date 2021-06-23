vaccine incentives

These Are the 40 NY Kids (and Counting) Who Won Free College for Getting Vaccinated

Here are all the winners so far, in order of the rounds in which they were selected

Gov. Andrew Cuomo unveiled a college scholarship program in late May to incentivize kids age 12 to 17 (and their parents) to get vaccinated.

He raffles off 10 full, four year rides to any SUNY or CUNY university -- valued at around $100 apiece -- each Wednesday through June 30 to kids in that age group who get at least one dose before that date or who got one prior to the launch.

Nearly 150,000 young people have gotten vaccinated since Cuomo's initial announcement, up from 49,000 in the week leading up to the very first drawing. Sign up here to be notified when each drawing begins or learn more here.

Here are all the weekly winners so far, along with their place or county of residence, in order of the rounds in which they were selected:

Round 1

  • Jack Lucchesi, Victor (Ontario County)
  • Charlotte D'Agostino, Bronx
  • Ariana Nasr, Bayside (Queens County)
  • Adam Judson, Albany County
  • Jack McAuliffe, Chazy (Clinton County)
  • Hannah Lee, Westbury (Nassau County)
  • Chase French, Penfield (Monroe County)
  • Liam Burke, Westchester County
  • Peter Smith, Syracuse (Onondaga County)
  • Bai Tang Jiang, Queens
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday that 70% of adults in New York have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, a threshold he said the state would celebrate by easing many of its remaining social distancing rules and shooting off fireworks. NBC New York's Ida Siegal reports.

Round II

• Ella Campbell, Erie County
• Emily Ghim, Queens
• Jayce Leclere, Westchester County
• Reed Livoti, Westchester County
• Natalia Low, Suffolk County
• Liam Murphy, Manhattan
• Carrie Ng, Brooklyn
• Jack Szydlo, Monroe County
• Jasmine Thalon, Nassau County
• Isabella Wolcott, Steuben County

Round III

• Kelly Moscoso-Yanes, Nassau County
• Victoria Romero, Nassau County
• Niaja Land, Brooklyn
• Jordan Gallusser, Otsego County
• Emily Brodsky, Suffolk County
• Nicholas Keirstead, Monroe County
• Brian Hoffman, Erie County
• Aleksander Sosa, Suffolk County
• Madison Pennington, Erie County
• Ryan Hsu, Queens

Though coronavirus case counts have gone up in states that have reopened, the uptick is slight thanks to the vaccines, says Dr. John Torres. More people with antibodies against COVID-19 means fewer cases and chances to spread to others.

Round IV

  • Madeline Nokland, Orange County
  • Tejveer Singh, Suffolk County
  • Isabella Weber, Suffolk County
  • Audrey Park, Saratoga County
  • Samantha Spadaro, Dutchess County
  • Brett Montevecchio, Monroe County
  • Ford Morrison, Erie County
  • Emilio Nabi Brau, Brooklyn
  • Gabrielle Fiedderman, Tioga County
  • Ivy Bloomfield, Brooklyn
With the end of the pandemic in sight, we’re all beginning to contemplate what it will be like to return to our normal lives. But it’s not going to be easy for everyone. For many people, social anxiety may keep them on the sidelines, even after the danger of the coronavirus has passed. NBCLX storyteller Eric Rodriguez explores life after the pandemic.

Round V (to be raffled off on June 30)

