Delta Strain NYC Presence Rises as Fauci Warns It's ‘Greatest Threat' to US Progress

What to Know The Delta variant first identified in India has been found in 5.6% of positive NYC samples studied, up from 4.9% in the health departments' last report

Dr. Anthony Fauci issued a new warning on the Delta strain Tuesday, calling it the "greatest threat" to the nation's COVID progress; vaccines are expected to work against it and he and President Biden are stressing that

The B.1.1.7 strain, the one that first emerged in the U.K. and became the dominant strain in the U.S., is still the most common COVID strain in the five boroughs; that has been linked to more severe outcomes

The presence of the Delta variant, the COVID-19 strain that has now overtaken the U.K. after triggering a devastating viral surge in India, is increasing in New York City and across the country as officials push more vaccinations to combat what the nation's top infectious disease doctor describes as the "greatest threat" to American recovery.

Delta, otherwise known as B.1.617.2, now accounts for 5.6% of positive samples studied in New York City, up from 4.9% in city health officials' last report two weeks ago. It has also been reclassified as a "variant of concern" since that previous update, which means there's scientific evidence the strain is likely to cause higher risks of transmission, reinfection or severe illness, as well as reduced vaccine effectiveness.

The B.1.1.7 strain, the one that first emerged in the U.K. and became the dominant strain in the U.S., is still the most common COVID strain in the five boroughs. That has also been linked to more severe outcomes and is considered a variant of concern.

That variant was also the most dominant in the U.S. in the last two-week period studied by the CDC, accounting for 60.3% of samples studied. Delta now appears to be following the same pattern as that strain, Fauci said, accounting for 20% of current U.S. cases (up from about 10% two weeks ago) and roughly doubling every two weeks.

Studies indicate it is around 60% more transmissible than the U.K. strain, now known as Alpha, which was the first widely tracked variant that was more contagious than the original strain that emerged in Wuhan, China, and started the global pandemic.

Despite the transmissibility and outcome concern over Delta, new daily cases in New York City and across the U.S. have plunged in recent months, along with new hospitalizations and deaths, as more people have gotten vaccinated.

Fauci, along with President Joe Biden, are reiterating their urgent pleas to Americans to get dosed, while CDC Director Rochelle Walensky issued a similar message late last week as she warned Delta would likely become the dominant strain in the U.S.

"As worrisome as this delta strain is with regard to its hyper transmissibility, our vaccines work," Walensky said. If you get vaccinated, "you'll be protected."

The pace of national vaccinations has fallen off dramatically in recent weeks though as the crush of Americans eager to get dosed subsided, leaving a pool of more hesitant or otherwise less inclined adults to get their shots.

The White House acknowledged Tuesday that Biden will fall short of reaching his goal of vaccinating 70% of all American adults with at least one shot by Independence Day.

To date, 65.5% of American adults have had at least one vaccine dose, while 56% are fully immunized. Both ratios fall, to 62.6% and 53%, respectively, when the entire eligible population (those 12 and up) is considered, the latest CDC data shows.

All three tri-states, meanwhile, have reached their respective vaccine milestones ahead of schedule. Connecticut was the first to do so, while Gov. Andrew Cuomo marked New York's achievement -- 70% of adults getting at least one dose -- with a statewide fireworks display and removal of most remaining COVID restrictions early last week.

New Jersey, which has also reported an increasing prevalence of the Delta strain (it accounted for 7.3% of samples sequenced in the last four weeks), hit Gov. Phil Murphy's vaccination benchmark of 4.7 million adults by June 30 last Friday.

Officials at all levels of government have been targeting younger people in their latest vaccine pushes, seeing them as more likely to be convinced to get dosed now than their longer-eligible counterparts who have chosen to not get vaccinated thus far.

Americans at the highest risk for complications from COVID-19 are overwhelmingly vaccinated, according to CDC data, but only 53% aged 25-39 have received one dose. Among those 18-24, it's 47%. It's lower for eligible teenagers, but that's the age group where vaccination rates have picked up as more incentives have rolled out lately.

In New York, where 71% of the adult population has gotten at least one dose, 50.8% of those age 16-25 and 31.5% of those age 12 to 15 can say the same. The latter bracket has seen the most significant growth rates in recent weeks.

When Cuomo announced the first winners of his college scholarship incentive program earlier this month, about 7.7% of kids age 12 to 15 were fully vaccinated. That number is now 21.7%. The governor will hold the next scholarship raffle on Wednesday.

The five-week program runs through July 7, and Cuomo urges all to take advantage.

"We've come a long way in our efforts to get every New Yorker vaccinated, and we're continuing to do everything in our power to get even more shots in arms," he said in a statement Tuesday. "The future ahead looks bright, but we need everyone who hasn't yet taken the shot to do so immediately so we can finally defeat this beast."