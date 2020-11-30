Socially Distanced Caroling and Virtual Santa Visits: NJ Shares Holiday Guidance

What to Know Limiting attendees at indoor gatherings, virtual visits with Santa, and socially distant caroling are among the recommended holiday health and safety guidelines released Monday by the New Jersey Department of Health.

According to health officials, traveling should be limited, while indoor and outdoor gatherings must comply with current limits

When it comes to visiting jolly Santa Claus at an indoor location, the state's Department of Health advises the public to seek alternatives such as an outdoor socially distanced visit or a virtual one. And sitting on Santa's lap? Forget about it.

Additionally, indoor holiday gatherings should be limited to immediate household members.

However, if one must host a holiday gathering, health officials recommend limiting people touching common items, such as serving utensils, buffets and drink stations. Seating arrangements should also follow social distancing protocols, according to the state.

Officials recommend commonly touched areas to be cleaned frequently. Guests should also wear masks when not eating or drinking.

According to the state, holiday events, such as tree and menorah lightings, should be held outdoors and follow current gathering limits.

"If malls and other indoor locations still choose to offer in-person visits, it should be a touchless experience, and visits should be reservation-only, be socially distanced and limited in time. Santa, staff and guests over age 2 must wear masks. Santa should be behind a plexiglass shield in an open area, and children should not be permitted to sit on Santa’s lap," the state recommends.

The state also unveiled guidance for choirs and caroling -- activities which pose an increased risk of COVID-19 transmission, according to health officials. Singing groups should be socially distanced from their audience during each performance by at least 10 feet or a physical barrier between them and their audience, according to officials, adding that performers and guests must wear masks, and performances must adhere to indoor and outdoor gathering limits.

The Garden State also says holiday parades are a big no-no in the age of coronavirus. However, for parades taking place, organizers should consider limiting in-person attendance. Parades must also adhere to social distancing and mask guidelines, and maintain a list of names and phone numbers for all participants, which must be turned over to the local health department for contact tracing purposes. Officials also advice that parade participants should not throw items from floats or cars.

Winter holiday villages and flea markets are recommended to be held outdoors and must follow social distancing and mask guidelines by staff, shoppers and sellers. Additionally, organizers should consider reservations to limit crown sizes.

“Sharing celebrations with family and friends are important holiday milestones,” Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said in a statement. “However, this year will be a holiday season like no other, and we must continue to maintain our vigilance against COVID-19 and celebrate safely and responsibly to ensure healthy holidays.”

These guidelines come as the state's COVID case count soars to around 4,000 cases a day.

New Jersey also announced Monday that it will once again sharply reduce the number of people allowed to gather outdoors, and will ban indoor youth and school sports through the rest of the year, as the state combats a steadily rising rate of COVID-19 infections.

All indoor youth and adult sports will be paused as of 6 a.m. Dec. 5 through Jan. 2, Gov. Phil Murphy said, with the only exceptions for collegiate and professional teams.

The state will also once again lower its outdoor gathering limit. The limit was 500, then reduced two weeks ago to 150, and now it will be cut again to 25 as of Dec. 7.