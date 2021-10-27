Contra Costa County

Second Northern Calif. In-N-Out Burger Shut Down for Violating COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

Contra Costa County health officials say the restaurant continued to serve indoor diners without verifying vaccination status even after multiple notices of violations and fines

By NBC Bay Area staff

Contra Costa County health officials on Tuesday shut down an In-N-Out Burger restaurant in Pleasant Hill for violating the county's vaccine mandate on indoor dining, according to a county statement.

Contra Costa Environmental Health suspended the commercial food permit of the In-N-Out Burger at 570 Contra Costa Blvd. "for creating a public health hazard by repeatedly violating a county health order intended to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission," the statement said.

Even after the restaurant received repeated notices of violation and had been fined, it continued to serve diners indoors without verifying their vaccination status or a negative test result, the county said.

It is the second Bay Area In-N-Out restaurant to be closed for COVID-19 health violations. On Oct. 14, San Francisco health officials shut down the In-N-Out Burger at Fisherman’s Wharf for violating the city's health order.

In-N-Out restaurants in Pinole and San Ramon also received notices they were in violation of the COVID-19 health order, and on Monday, the San Ramon location was slapped with a $250 fine, Contra Costa County officials said.

The Pleasant Hill restaurant received four citations in recent weeks and fines totaling $1,750, all for the same violation, the county said.

In-N-Out may appeal the Pleasant Hill permit suspension and any fines, but the restaurant must remain closed until the hazard is abated, the county said.

