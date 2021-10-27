Second Northern Calif. In-N-Out Burger Shut Down for Violating COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

Contra Costa County health officials on Tuesday shut down an In-N-Out Burger restaurant in Pleasant Hill for violating the county's vaccine mandate on indoor dining, according to a county statement.

Contra Costa Environmental Health suspended the commercial food permit of the In-N-Out Burger at 570 Contra Costa Blvd. "for creating a public health hazard by repeatedly violating a county health order intended to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission," the statement said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Even after the restaurant received repeated notices of violation and had been fined, it continued to serve diners indoors without verifying their vaccination status or a negative test result, the county said.

It is the second Bay Area In-N-Out restaurant to be closed for COVID-19 health violations. On Oct. 14, San Francisco health officials shut down the In-N-Out Burger at Fisherman’s Wharf for violating the city's health order.

In-N-Out restaurants in Pinole and San Ramon also received notices they were in violation of the COVID-19 health order, and on Monday, the San Ramon location was slapped with a $250 fine, Contra Costa County officials said.

The Pleasant Hill restaurant received four citations in recent weeks and fines totaling $1,750, all for the same violation, the county said.

In-N-Out may appeal the Pleasant Hill permit suspension and any fines, but the restaurant must remain closed until the hazard is abated, the county said.