NYC to Reopen Schools Next Week; Cuomo Working on Winter Plan to Fight COVID-19

What to Know Schools will begin a phased reopening as early as Dec. 7, starting with elementary and special education students

School buildings returning to in-person learning, wherever possible, will transition to classroom instruction five days per week, the mayor said

The previously set 3 percent threshold will no longer guide the decision to close schools citywide

After New York City announced it will reopen its school buildings for in-person learning for young students and students with disabilities, the future is still uncertain for other students as the coronavirus pandemic intensifies in the city where parts have been designated a virus hot zone.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has the ultimate authority on imposing restrictions, has said that he's working on a winter plan for the coronavirus that will detail ways to keep schools open by evaluating a safe positivity rate as well as determining the levels of testing at schools needed over the winter months.

The winter plan, expected to be announced in the coming days, will add metrics for how the state designates virus hot zones. Under Cuomo's current rules, schools in orange zones are forced to go to remote-only but they're allowed to open if mass testing is conducted and if they follow strict screening guidelines.

New York City school buildings are not only returning to in-person learning on Dec. 7, but they will also transition to classroom instruction five days per week, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced over the weekend. Before the suspension of in-person instruction, students attended school one to three days a week.

City officials plan to reopen public school buildings in a phased approach, starting with 3-K, Pre-K and K-5 students. District 75 students of all grade levels will get the opportunity to return to the classroom a few days later on Dec. 10. When the schools reopen, weekly coronavirus testing will be in effect for students and faculty.

The city is reopening schools "because we have so much proof now of how safe schools can be," de Blasio said Sunday. "We feel confident that we can keep schools safe."

The mayor estimates 190,000 students enrolled in the public schools will be eligible to return the week of Dec. 7. Returning students must have a parent consent form, the mayor said.

The city is reopening schools in phases, in part, to make sure enhanced testing resources will be available for returning students. The mayor did not offer a timeline of reopening school buildings for middle and high school students, saying the city was not ready yet to open every school.

School buildings across New York City have been closed to in-person learning since Nov. 19 due to the city's 3 percent rolling positivity rate. The previously set 3 percent threshold will no longer guide the decision to close schools citywide.

According to the city's data, the current 7-day rolling average now stands at 3.9 percent. New York's positivity rate has climbed as well. By Sunday, the statewide rate reached 4.27 percent, up by an entire percentage point from last Monday's report.

As for the winter plan to control the expected rise in cases, Cuomo said he will continue honing in on small geographic areas where virus cases are a particular problem to avoid imposing broad statewide restrictions, considering factors such as the hospitalization rate and the availability of ICU beds. The plan will also outline how vaccines will be distributed as they become available.

The number of New Yorkers hospitalized due to the virus rose 3,287, Cuomo said Sunday. It's the highest number of people hospitalized in the state since May, according to state data.

In New Jersey, where the numbers are worse than its neighbor, state officials reported 3,800 cases of COVID-19 and 13 additional deaths; hospitalizations also ticked up. The state's transmission rate dropped slightly since last week but it isn't clear how many people were tested over the holiday weekend.

Gov. Phil Murphy said he won't rule out a statewide shutdown, but would only do so as a last resort.

"I'll tell you what would really make a difference here: a big federal stimulus sooner than later with a lifeline to small businesses, restaurants, folks who are unemployed. That would be a game changer," Murphy said on Fox News Sunday morning.