NYC Middle Schools Reopen in Person for 1st Time in Months; Older Grades Stay Fully Remote

Tens of thousands of New York City middle school students will return to their school buildings on Thursday for the first time since schools were shuttered citywide in mid-November when the five boroughs' topped Mayor Bill de Blasio's highly controversial 3 percent rolling positivity rate threshold.

Classroom doors are opening for the 62,000 students in grades 6 through 8 whose parents chose a mix of in-person and remote learning for their children. There are about 196,000 students in those grades in the city's public schools.

High school students will continue to learn fully remotely for now. De Blasio says those grade levels bring additional complications as far as strict enforcement of coronavirus precautions, but he hopes to make an announcement soon.

For now, the mayor says he's focused on the task at hand.

“This is really an important moment, bringing back our middle school kids, getting them in the classroom, giving them an opportunity to learn from talented, committed, passionate educators,” de Blasio said ahead of the reopening.

He said he hopes to have an announcement on high schools in the next few weeks.

"Everything's lining up – the situation with COVID, even though we're very watchful, watching the data and watching the science, concerned about the variants, but, overall, we've certainly seen improvement," de Blasio said. "Every day, depending on the day, you know, 25,000, 30,000, 35,000, 40,000, or more New Yorkers getting vaccinated, that number is going to jump up. That's going to make us safer. But, most importantly, we've proven how to open schools properly. High school comes with some additional complications."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday released new guidance on school reopenings. It advises schools to phase-in their reopening plans in accordance with the severity of local outbreaks.

Students receiving in-person instruction in the city are required to wear face coverings at all times, maintain distance from others and submit to random COVID-19 testing. De Blasio said the city has performed 500,000 tests for the virus on students and staff members since the school year started.

The mayor said that about 30,000 city educators have been vaccinated against the virus so far. United Federation of Teachers President Michael Mulgrew, whose union represents more than 120,000 teachers, guidance counselors and other school staff members, said that's not enough.

"Even putting the most positive spin on the city’s numbers, there are tens of thousands of staff who have not yet had access to the vaccine,” Mulgrew said in a statement.

School teachers and staff may play a "central role" in transmitting Covid-19 in schools where social distancing isn't followed and face masks aren't worn. Vaccinating them against the disease could help return students to the classroom safely, according to a new federal study published last week.

Teachers were part of the second group eligible for vaccination in New York. That group also includes first responders, food delivery and restaurant workers and people age 65 and older. Many have said they struggle to get appointments given supply limitations, though the city had said it planned to prioritize middle school vaccinations last week while students were on mid-winter break anyway.

It wasn't clear how many teacher vaccinations were done during that week off. To date, the city has done more than 1.6 million total doses. Nearly 11 percent of the eligible population has received at least one dose, state data shows, while about 5.5 percent of those eligible are fully inoculated. Statewide, 7 percent of eligible New Yorkers have gotten both shots. The weekly allocation continues to rise.

Most localities have used some of the increased supply to start vaccinating essential personnel such as fire, police — and teachers, a group Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state will start tracking vaccination numbers for weekly. He said it's a part of President Joe Biden's push to open schools, and will also involve figuring out how many teachers are doing in-class learning, as many educators are concerned about going back to the classroom without a vaccine.

Some city elementary school students returned to in-person schooling in December, but upper-grade classrooms have remained closed except for those serving some special-needs students. The mayor has pushed to have reopened schools move to in-person learning five days a week, but a number have cited issues from staff limitations to space concerns in saying they can't do it yet.

The schools' reopening comes amid a huge reopening week for New York state and city, one that saw Barclays Center and Madison Square Garden welcome fans in the stands for the first time in nearly a year and more subway service resume.

A small number of fans were allowed to attend games at Madison Square Garden and Barclays Center for the first time in nearly a year, as New York continues its slow road to recovery. NBC New York's Ray Villeda reports.

On Friday, New York City indoor dining capacity will increase to 35 percent, just one week after it returned for the first time since mid-December, while nursing home visitations will resume in accordance with federal guidelines.

Cuomo has cited ongoing progress in the state's COVID numbers -- and key testing requirements related to some of the reopenings -- in his decisions. On Wednesday, he reported a statewide positivity rate of 2.85 percent, the lowest single-day rate since Nov. 21. Hospitalizations are down to 5,876 of his latest report, a decline of nearly 3,400 since their holiday surge peak on Jan. 19.

