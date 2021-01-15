NYC Hospitals Cancel Vaccine Appointments Over Shortage; Rumor Wreaks Havoc in Brooklyn

What to Know New York and New Jersey continue to shore up vast vaccination networks amid what officials describe as critical limits on supply; in the Empire State, wait times have stretched into mid-April

The rollout has seen other hiccups as well, from scheduling links accidentally opening up to the public to hospitals reporting they have to cancel appointments over dose shortages and more

7 million NYers are now eligible for the vaccine, with 5 million earning eligibility this week; at the current weekly allocation rate, Gov. Cuomo says it'll take half a year to just vaccinate people who are eligible

New York City has moved closer to a cutoff point in its vaccination rollout as multiple hospitals told patients who booked appointments for their first dose that there were no more vaccines, for now. The mayor had warned days ago the city would run out of doses at some point next week without a "major" new infusion.

With the discovery of a second UK strain cluster in New York fueling a heightened urgency for inoculations, the apparent shortage is a significant hiccup for a city with increasing demand. Across the state, there are currently 7 million people who are eligible to receive the vaccine, including people 65 and over, health care workers and those in certain key professions like police officers and teachers.

About 5 million people alone have become newly eligible for shots since Monday.

Mount Sinai Medical Hospital released a statement Thursday saying it had been forced to cancel existing public vaccination appointments from Friday through Tuesday "due to sudden changes in vaccine supply."

New Yorkers lined the sidewalks and cars jammed the streets near a Brooklyn coronavirus vaccine site after false rumors spread of extra doses available to the general public. NBC New York's Ida Siegal reports.

NYU Langone Medical Center said it wouldn't book any new appointments because of insufficient doses. Many hospitals throughout the state are feeling the same crunch, even as the race to vaccinate charges on.

There was vaccine confusion of another kind in Brooklyn Thursday evening. A rumor spread from the messaging service WhatsApp that a refrigerator housing vaccines was down at Brooklyn Army Terminal and more than 400 doses were going out on a first-come, first-serve basis to any adult.

Issues plagued other parts of the state as well. Officials said that an unpublished scheduling link was shared earlier in the week, which mistakenly allowed people to make appointments at state-operated sites in Binghamton, Buffalo, Plattsburgh, Potsdam, Utica, and more locally, Stony Brook.

Those who made unauthorized appointments via that link so their bookings voided so as to ensure "equity and equal access," the state said.

As it is, appointment wait times have stretched out to at least mid-April due to limited federal supply, Gov. Andrew Cuomo says. The state only gets 300,000 doses a week. That number hasn't changed despite the millions of new people who have become eligible since the rollout started. At that rate, it would take at least half a year to vaccinate the currently eligible population alone.

Officials do not know how much vaccine will be available, which makes long term planning very difficult. With the clearance of more individuals eligible to take the vaccine, there's much more to administrate. Reporter Greg Cergol provides more detail.

According to CDC data, the state has received 1,872,625 vaccine doses to date but only about 37 percent of those have been administered. Nearly 60,000 of the doses administered thus far are second shots, the federal agency says.

In New York City, 303,671 doses have been administered with nearly 40,000 of those being second shots, according to Mayor Bill de Blasio's latest data. That's only about 38 percent of the total doses delivered to date.

After a slow initial rollout in mid-December, though, data shows daily dose administration is gaining momentum. De Blasio said nearly 36,000 doses were administered on Wednesday alone. The city continues to open new 24/7 mass vaccination sites and now has at least one in all five boroughs.

De Blasio plans to open 250 access points this month in his mission to dose at least 1 million New Yorkers by January's end, but the mayor has admitted federal supply limitations could hamper his efforts. At this rate, the city would have to administer another nearly 700,000 doses in the next two weeks to hit the mark.

Not sure how the process works? Check here for a list of vaccine sites in the tri-state area and details on how to register if you're eligible for shots

New York City and New Jersey Vaccine Providers

Click on each provider to find more information on scheduling appointments for the COVID-19 Vaccine.

It wasn't immediately clear if the apparent shortages affecting some New York City hospitals exist citywide or if some redistribution of supplies may be in order. Earlier this month, Cuomo had threatened to fine hospitals if they did not use their inventories within seven days of receipt. If that were to become an ongoing issue for certain hospitals, he said they could be disqualified for future distribution.

De Blasio had fired back at Cuomo over the apparent finger pointing at hospitals, demanding "the freedom to vaccinate." He won that battle, and now some hospitals are saying they don't have the resources.

It's not clear where the more than 490,000 as-yet unused doses that have been delivered are being stored.

Statewide, Cuomo is shoring up a distribution network that will include about 4,000 vaccine sites. Three new state-run sites open Friday in Queens, Manhattan and the University of Albany, adding to the ever-growing list.

Earlier this week, state-run sites opened at Manhattan's Javits Center, the Westchester County Center in White Plains, Syracuse's New York State Fair Expo Center, Washington Heights' Fort Washington Armory and Nassau County's Jones Beach, where hundreds of cars lined up. The state expected to vaccinate 700 at the Nassau site Thursday, a far cry from initial estimates of 5,000-10,000 per day.

Another state-run site opens Saturday at SUNY Albany comes online Saturday, with about a dozen others (at least) expected to come online in the coming days.

Daily Percentage of Positive Tests by New York Region

Gov. Andrew Cuomo breaks the state into 10 regions for testing purposes and tracks positivity rates to identify potential hotspots. Here's the latest tracking data by region and for the five boroughs. For the latest county-level results statewide, click here

Over in New Jersey, there are currently more than 100 vaccination sites and at least one in each of the 21 counties. It also has six mega-vaccination sites, with more planned, as Gov. Phil Murphy opened eligibility this week to people age 65 and older as well as people age 16 to 64 with underlying conditions that increase their risk. Smoking counts as such a condition, which has sparked controversy.

Murphy's administration has said it hopes to vaccinate at least 70 percent of its adult population within six months. So far, it has administered 40 percent of the doses it has received, CDC data shows, and is vaccinating at a slower pace per 100,000 residents than New York (2,966 vs 3,540).

Despite widely shared concerns about supply, state and city officials are aggressively working to extend their vaccination networks as they find themselves racing against a changeable virus that is still spreading rampantly.

The highest rates of spread -- and the highest hospitalization and death numbers - since May - have all come in recent weeks, a consequence of the holiday surge officials had so feared. Both New York and New Jersey have set a number of single-day case records in the last month, though hospitalizations have remained manageable. In New York, new daily case and hospitalization numbers appear to have leveled off a bit this week, but deaths, a lagging indicator, are still rising.

On Thursday, Cuomo reported more than 200 new daily deaths statewide for the first time since May 12, according to The COVID Tracking Project, as New York City surpassed a half-million confirmed virus cases by the state's count.

New Jersey's death toll topped 20,000 this week, a grim milestone reflective of a national crisis that has forcefully shaped the beginning of 2021 for the U.S.

January is on pace to be the deadliest month of the pandemic for America, on the heels of a December that held the same tragic distinction. To date, nearly 385,000 U.S. lives have been lost to the coronavirus; case totals have topped 23 million.