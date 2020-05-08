NYC Could Limit Entry to Parks as Its Virus Death Toll Nears 20,000

What to Know More than 32,000 people in the tri-state have died because of COVID-19, though officials acknowledge the real toll is likely higher; other indicators like infection rate and daily hospitalizations continue to slowly decline

Warming weather presents a new set of containment challenges. NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to detail the city's summer COVID-19 plan in the coming days, while Gov. Andrew Cuomo is set to update on "PAUSE"

All K-12 public schools in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut are closed to in-person instruction for the rest of the academic year; still, the states are starting to think about easing some restrictions

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to address new crowd-control measures in some of the five boroughs' parks Friday, as an anxious state awaits an update on Gov. Andrew Cuomo's "PAUSE" order that could come the same day.

Conscious of the need to maintain progress, and witnessing setbacks in other states that have eased restrictions perhaps too aggressively, de Blasio and Cuomo are working to refine their containment strategies as new trends emerge. Still, one proven mitigation tactic will be the bedrock of their response for months to come: Social distancing. Warming weather makes that harder.

New York City has already opened up miles of streets to pedestrians in a bid to expand public space. De Blasio said Thursday the city may have to limit entry to some parks where the "configuration" lends itself to overcrowding. He said he expected to provide more details on that in his next briefing, on Friday. Meanwhile, his administration has been handing out free masks -- and plans to dole out up to 7.5 million more in the coming months.

New York City has been enforcing social distancing protocol for weeks; last weekend alone, 51 summonses were issued. Arrests have been made, though in fewer numbers -- and many of those have drawn criticism, with some advocates likening social distancing enforcement to the "new stop-and-frisk." Newly released data from the Brooklyn district attorney's office shows of the 40 people arrested for social distancing violations since mid-March, just one was white. Thirty-five were black, while four were Latino. All cases were dropped.

De Blasio has said the 1,000 NYPD members assigned to social distancing patrol will continue their efforts, despite mounting criticism. Social distancing has driven the change in curve for New York, he and Cuomo say, likely saving many lives. As the city and state look toward reopening, it will only be more important.

It is part and parcel of "reimagining" New York's workplaces, classrooms, transit and other daily-life pillars moving forward. In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy has championed social distancing as a game-changer more fervently than anyone.

"You have the power to save lives. This is in your hands, our hands," Murphy said Thursday. "Keep up with social distancing. Wear a face covering when you’re in public. Wash your hands with soap and water. Seemingly small things save lives."

The tri-state has lost nearly 33,000 to the virus already -- and those are just the cases where victims had tested positive for COVID-19.

New York City reports another 5,378 probable virus deaths, which would bring its death toll close to 20,000 if combined with the state's 14,238 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the five boroughs.

As of Thursday, New York state had confirmed nearly 21,000 deaths.

New Jersey's toll has topped 8,800, with more than half of those deaths coming from long-term care facilities. Murphy deployed 120 National Guard soldiers to the most ravaged centers starting this weekend; he has also launched an investigation into the series of problems that emerge at state nursing homes.

"We don’t take this step lightly, but the crisis in our long-term care facilities requires us to take it," the governor said Thursday.

No one, not even the globe's top scientists and health experts, fully understand this new coronavirus. A new study finds it has mutated since emerging in China last year and the current strain is more contagious. Children were once largely thought to be spared by the virus; now hospitals in New York have reported dozens of cases of a new, potentially life-threatening pediatric syndrome that may be linked to COVID-19 exposure. Asymptomatic people can transmit the virus, other studies have shown; we have no idea how many are truly infected.

Infections have been confirmed in more than 490,000 people locally -- 327,469 in New York, 133,635 in New Jersey and 31,784 in Connecticut, though experts acknowledge the virus is likely far more widespread. New York City has more than 180,000 confirmed cases, but early antibody testing suggests up to 2.1 million may have been infected at some point.

De Blasio announced a new, free antibody survey that he hopes to make available to 140,000 New Yorkers in the coming months, which will tell people if they've had the virus. He hopes that will help restore confidence in an exceedingly anxious city torn between its desire to resume some sense of normalcy and fear of what will happen when they do. The initial round of testing starts next week in hard-hit neighborhoods in four boroughs. Here's how to get it.

Nationally, nearly 1.3 million people have been diagnosed with COVID-19. More than 76,000 have died.