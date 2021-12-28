NYC Ballet Cancels Remaining Performances of ‘The Nutcracker'

The New York City Ballet became the latest casualty of the ongoing COVID-19 surge in the city, canceling all remaining performances of the holiday favorite, The Nutcracker.

The show announce on its website Tuesday that all shows through Jan. 2 will be canceled, leaving those who purchased tickets the option to get a refund or to donate the value of the tickets to support NYC Ballet.

It comes more than a week after another city Christmastime favorite put an end to their show as well. The Radio City Rockettes announced on Dec. 17 its 2021 season would end immediately as well.

Adding to the growing list of Broadway show cancelations, "The Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes" initially announced the cancelations of some of its performances due to breakthrough infections among its crew. Later in the evening, the production announced that the show would stop entirely for the rest of the 2021 season.

“We regret that we are unable to continue the Christmas Spectacular this season due to increasing challenges from the pandemic. We had hoped we could make it through the season and are honored to have hosted hundreds of thousands of fans at more than 100 shows over the last seven weeks," a statement read. "We have loved bringing back this cherished tradition that helps usher in the holiday season in New York City and look forward to welcoming fans back to Radio City Music Hall in 2022.”

The Radio City Rockettes are just the latest event to be impacted by the rising COVID rates and breakthrough cases, as omicron continues to spread. But one thing that has not yet been impacted: People choosing to travel for the holidays. NBC New York's Gilma Avalos and Anjali Hemphill have team coverage.

Manhattan's bustling live performance industry has been hit hard by breakthrough COVID cases, prompting temporary closures of popular restaurants in the city as well as more than a dozen Broadway productions, three of which have had to announce permanent ends to their Broadway runs. Here's a list of the latest Broadway cancelations.