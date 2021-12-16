What Broadway Shows Have Canceled Shows Due to COVID Outbreaks?

What to Know At least half a dozen Broadway shows have had to cancel performances over the past few days, all attributing the cancellations to breakthrough COVID-19 cases among the casts and crews

Mayor Bill de Blasio expanded the vaccine mandate on Dec. 6 to not only includes kids age 5-11, but starting Dec. 27, all private-sector workers will be required to get the jab

Multiple Broadway shows have been forced to cancel performances amid a sudden rash of COVID-19 outbreaks from the casts and crews, leading to disappointed theatergoers and concerned industry professionals.

Here is a list of shows that have had to cancel performances so far, starting with the most recent.

Dec. 15

"Hamilton" — The Wednesday evening production of "Hamilton" was canceled just minutes before it was set to raise the curtain, as the show tweeted after 7 p.m. that the performance had been canceled.

"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" — Earlier in the day, another massively popular production said that one of their performances had to be canceled as well, for the same reason. "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" canceled their Wednesday matinee performance, but the evening performance was scheduled to run as planned, the show said in a tweet.

A message from the Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child regarding today’s matinee performance. pic.twitter.com/SYAdRGftti — Harry Potter and the Cursed Child NYC (@CursedChildNYC) December 15, 2021

"Tina" — The production of "Tina," the musical about Tina Turner, said that the afternoon and evening shows for Dec. 15 would be canceled "due to the detection of a limited number of positive COVID test results within the Broadway company," a tweet read. The show said that performances would start again on Dec. 16.

"Mrs. Doubtfire" — For the third consecutive scheduled performance, the musical comedy "Mrs. Doubtfire" was canceled for Wednesday. That announcement came a day before, when the show said that the performances for Dec. 14 and 15 would be canceled "out of an abundance of caution."

On Sunday, the show was forced to cancel its matinee and evening performances as well.

UPDATE: Out of an abundance of caution, the performances on Tuesday (12/14) and Wednesday (12/15) have been cancelled. Ticket holders will be contacted by their point of purchase. https://t.co/DGpW09Up8Z — Doubtfire On Broadway (@DoubtfireBway) December 14, 2021

"Daily testing of everyone at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre allows the opportunity to isolate anyone who tests positive for the wellness and safety of audiences, cast, crew and theatre staff," the show said in a subsequent tweet.

Dec. 14

"Ain't Too Proud" — The Tuesday evening performance of "Ain't Too Proud" was canceled due to a breakthrough case, the show said in a tweet. Refunds for those who purchased tickets to the showing would be offered. The show said that future performances would still go on as planned.

Dec. 13

"Freestyle Love Supreme" — The Broadway show that describes itself as a "fusion of hip hop, improv, and comedy" had to initially close its doors on Dec. 11 due to breakthrough cases. Two days later, on Dec. 13, the show once again canceled performances.

Video from social media showed that the production did re-open on Dec. 14, however.

Meanwhile, the Broadway League — which represents 34 productions — said Wednesday that their priority was making sure all eligible workers get a booster shot.

"All of our experts are emphasizing the importance of boosters in providing the maximum protection against the virus at this point in time," Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin said in a statement.

St. Martin said that protocols are necessary, and that occasional disappointment will unfortunately be part of the deal.

"It's heartbreaking when someone's got their heart set on it. But certainly get their money refunded and see something else," said St. Martin, who called the breakthrough cases "concerning"

The cancellations come as parents of vaccinated and unvaccinated children alike were caught off guard when their family went to see some shows on Broadway on Tuesday. That was the same day New York City's latest vaccine requirement for kids went into effect, and some were denied entry.

Wearing a red fez hat and waiting in line for "Aladdin the Musical," Theresa Amin was among the parents who were told their child couldn't get in because they weren't vaccinated.

"I've taken him to see 'Lion King' in the past but apparently as of today, that's changed. I'm going to go ahead and comply but I'm not happy about it," Amin said.

Her son and theatergoers ages 5 through 11 are required to show proof of at least one dose of vaccination to attend Broadway shows.

They must also show their identification along with their ticket. Amin was instructed to go down the block from the New Amsterdam Theatre to get her young son a rapid COVID-19 test to prove a negative before the show started.

Under Broadway's update to its vaccine policy, vaccinated kids must be accompanied by an adult who's fully vaccinated, meaning their last shot of the vaccine series has to be at least 14 days prior to the performance.

But another parent whose daughter is vaccinated also ran into a problem because she wasn't vaccinated 14 days prior to the performance, which meant the vaccine hadn't had the time to fully take effect.

Cherie Roe said the workers told her that her daughter had to be vaccinated 14 days prior to the show. She angrily walked off, adding that the mayor "just did the mandate."

It wasn't clear how old Roe's daughter was. The two-dose requirement is only for kids aged 12 and up and is supposed to go into effect the same day the mayor's private-sector vaccination mandate does, on Dec. 27. The Dec. 14 deadline had been set only for kids aged 5 to 11 to show proof of at least one dose.

Pfizer and its partner BioNTech tested how well vaccine-produced antibodies could neutralize omicron in lab dishes. They found significant weakening after the standard two doses. But a booster dose increased antibody levels by 25-fold. NBC New York's Ida Siegal reports.