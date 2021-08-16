What to Know New York City is the first major U.S. city to require anyone dining indoors at a restaurant, working out at a gym or grabbing a cocktail at a bar to show proof they’ve been inoculated from COVID-19.

Starting Monday, enforcement of the new rules falls on restaurants and other business owners to check for violations. Workers at such establishments would also have to prove that they’ve had at least one shot of an approved vaccine

It s the most aggressive step the city has taken yet to curb a surge in cases caused by the delta variant. Data shows that about 67.5% of adults in New York City are fully vaccinated and 72.4% have had at least one dose

New Yorkers will have to start carrying their COVID-19 vaccine card or a digital copy to get into restaurants, bars, nightclubs and outdoor music festivals starting Monday.

The new requirement is the most aggressive step the city has taken yet to curb a surge in cases caused by the delta variant. As the first major U.S. city to require anyone partaking in certain indoor activities or large outdoor gatherings to show proof they’ve been inoculated, all eyes are on the five boroughs. People will have to show proof that they have had at least one vaccine dose and business owners are burdened with enforcing the rules.

"It's gonna be really hard to police people coming in with the cards and making sure everyone has their cards on top of all the other stuff we have to deal with," Sandra Jaquez, the owner of Il Sole in Upper Manhattan, told NBC New York.

Her worries are shared among business owners across the city and their concerns are not unfounded because Mayor Bill de Blasio has not given restaurants like Jaquez's any guidance on how to enforce the rules, or what to do if someone resists. He's expected to provide more details on the vaccine mandate Monday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The requirement to show proof of vaccination goes into effect on Aug. 16 for restaurants, gyms and entertainment venues, but enforcement won't go into effect until Sept. 13. NBC New York's Andrew Siff reports.

The simplest way to prove you've gotten the shot is simply to show your vaccination card — the same piece of paper you get from health providers and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Taking a picture of that card at home and then showing the image to the bouncer at the club can also work.

New York City offers a streamlined way of showing a photo through its NYC COVID Safe App, in which people can store images of their vaccine cards and then display them in the app when needed. You can also use the state's Excelsior Pass app.

While inspections and enforcement for businesses won’t begin until Sept. 13 — the week the city’s public schools reopen for fall — rally against the mandate held on Sunday outside Gracie Mansion suggests there will be resistance from patrons and business owners alike.

Opponents at the rally include GOP mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa, who is vaccinated and has encouraged others to get the shot if they want. He said the vaccine mandate infringes on people's personal freedom but de Blasio says the mandate is about curbing the spread of the delta variant, which now accounts for 90% of tested cases in the city.

“The goal here is to convince everyone that this is the time. If we’re going to stop the delta variant, the time is now," the mayor explained.

Data shows that about 67.5% of adults in New York City are fully vaccinated and 72.4% have had at least one dose.

All of New York City is now a "high transmission" area, per the CDC -- and the transmission rate (total new cases per 100,000 people over the prior seven days) is up almost 16% in just the last week alone, according to the city health department's latest update Friday.

Virtually every important infection metric in the city is getting worse too, with the daily average of reported cases seeing a 59% increase from the average two weeks ago, according to the New York Times data. COVID patients in intensive care have also tripled in the last month and now stand at 289, more than 3.5 times what they were this time in July.

NYC is among 90% of the country that meets the CDC's guidelines recommending people wear masks indoors, whether they are vaccinated or not, but there will be no mask mandate from the city. De Blasio has said he "strongly recommends" people mask up inside.

Meanwhile, the city will celebrate how far it has come since it was once the epicenter of the pandemic in the U.S. with a concert series.

"We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert" will take place Aug. 21 with a blockbuster musical lineup but each borough will get its own concert starting Monday.

Not sure how the process works? Check out our handy tri-state vaccine site finder and FAQs here

New York City and New Jersey Vaccine Providers

Click on each provider to find more information on scheduling appointments for the COVID-19 Vaccine.